When it comes to shouting matches, Stephen A. Smith can hold his own against anyone in the world. But boxing matches? The internet experts of the world seem to think that SAS can use plenty of work. Especially if he's going to be criticizing MMA veterans such as Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

Video footage of Smith getting in some pad work recently surfaced and it wasn't long before twitter users were picking apart his technique, similar to the way they were trashing his takes following UFC 246. Check out the video clip, as well as the ruthless reactions, in the tweets embedded below.

In case you missed it, MMA fans were less than thrilled with Stephen A. Smith's breakdown of the UFC 246 main event, which included the following assessment:

"I'm quite disgusted," Smith said of Cowboy's performance. "Let me be very, very clear: I'm honored to be up here with you guys. I'm a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out. "Here's the deal: 15 seconds in, 'Cowboy' Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part."

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images