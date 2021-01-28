Over the last two seasons, Bradley Beal has been one of the most prolific scorers in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, he is stuck on a team like the Washington Wizards, who have been nothing short of abysmal. Despite adding Russell Westbrook, the Wizards are 3-11 to start the season, and despite consistently scoring more than 40 points per game, Beal can't seem to buy himself a win. On multiple occasions, he has looked dejected, and it's clear that a change of scenery might be necessary.

While taking to First Take today, Stephen A. Smith spoke about Beal's struggles and claimed that the star needs to leave Washington immediately. In fact, Smith would like to see Beal on the Los Angeles Clippers, who are a team that needs a good point guard to really put them over the edge.

"He deserves better than what he's getting in the nation's capital," Smith explained. "The Washington Wizards at this particular moment in time are atrocious."

Beal recently signed a deal with the Wizards, so it will be interesting to see if he really wants to go out and try his luck somewhere else. Of course, if the Wizards continue to lose games despite his herculean efforts, then the Wizards shouldn't expect him to ride this one out for long. He would be much better served on a team that has a chance to do something.

