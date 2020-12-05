Just a couple of nights ago, the NBA world was sent into a frenzy as it was revealed that Russell Westbrook had been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards, in exchange for John Wall and a draft pick. This move had been teased for quite some time although it wasn't exactly guaranteed that it was going to happen so soon. Either way, both the Wizards and the Rockets will have new players this season and fans are excited to see how it will play out.

Meanwhile, Wizards star player Bradley Beal is now saying goodbye to Wall, who acted as his mentor over the past few years. In the IG post below, you can see the emotional message Beal had for the new Rockets star.

Per Beal:

"Thank you!! Can’t say those two words enough. You accepted me as young pup in HS and then for 8 amazing years in DC! Wall/Beal hate each other was the biggest amount of BS we endured, but you and I both know the REAL! You are my brother 4L and that bond is way bigger than this game we play! We had amazing memories that’ll always be cherished and never forgotten! The city of DC loves you and appreciates every ounce of the blood, sweat, and tears you gave to the game and the community. Your works and name will continue in the nations capital. H-Town, y’all are getting a real solid brother!!"

Now, Beal will get to play with Westbrook who seems determined to get this Wizards team back to the playoffs. With the season starting in just a few weeks, we will see just how much chemistry these two teammates have together.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images