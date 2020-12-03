So far, the NBA offseason has provided us with plenty of interesting storylines, especially when it comes to the Houston Rockets. Over the past few weeks, it has been reported that both Russell Westbrook and James Harden want out of Houston, although a Westbrook trade has been the main priority. Last night, it finally went down as Westbrook was sent to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round draft pick in 2023. It was a massive move that immediately makes the Wizards a playoff team in a conference that will certainly have some strong competition.

In the aftermath of the trade, NBA Twitter was active with some memes and some hot takes regarding the deal. Considering Wall and Westbrook both have terrible contracts, many noted that this trade is a lateral move for both teams and that neither the Rockets nor Wizards really improved by that much. Of course, this remains to be seen although you can't help but feel like both teams will have some interesting new energy to start the season.

Check out what people had to say about the trade, below, and let us know who you think won the deal, in the comments section.