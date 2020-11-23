Whenever NBA free agency comes around, there is always a wave of information floating around in relation to some of the best players in the league. Even if the rumors come from reliable sources like Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania, there are always developments that can happen on a minute-to-minute basis, ultimately negating past reports. Perhaps a good example of this is what happened this past week in relation to John Wall.

According to Charania, Wall requested a trade from the Washington Wizards after it was rumored that they had tried to trade him in exchange for Russell Westbrook. After speaking to Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that Wall is actually unavailable via trade and that they never had plans to move him.

Sheppard also noted that he speaks with Wall every day and that they are on great terms. The Wizards GM made sure to mention that Wall's workouts have been great and that his partnership with Bradley Beal is about to be a fruitful one.

Wall is returning from an Achilles injury this season, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to play at a high level right out of the gate. With the season starting in about a month, Wall's comeback will continue to generate hype amongst Wizards fans.

