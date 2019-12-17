Stephen A. Smith is far and away one of the most hilarious personalities in all of sports media and continues to come through with some pretty hilarious moments on ESPN's First Take. Today, Smith came through with yet another classic moment as he debated his co-host, Max Kellerman, about the differences between Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James. Kellerman was making the case that he would prefer Leonard this season although Smith was adamant about LeBron being the better player.

From there, Kellerman claimed that the Toronto Raptors, with Kawhi, could beat this year's Lakers squad. This had Smith irate and led to an epic meltdown where he began yelling at Kellerman for his blasphemous opinions. Just like Smith used to say to Skip Bayless, he told Kellerman that his basketball card should be revoked.

Kellerman seemed pretty unphased by the whole thing although it was pretty hilarious in the moment. Kellerman and Smith are constantly contradicting one another and it always appears like it's happening on purpose. Regardless, it makes for some pretty compelling television and we're very much here for it.

Who do you think was right in this debate? Would you rather have Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James?