James Harden was playing great for the Philadelphia 76ers up until a few nights ago when he had to play against his former team, the Brooklyn Nets. Everyone expected Harden to play well, but in the end, he had a horrific night where he shot 3-17 and only scored 11 points. What rubbed people the wrong way, however, is how he immediately went and partied it up with Lil Baby and Travis Scott after the game, instead of taking in the loss and processing it.

Stephen A. Smith was on NBA Countdown this weekend, and he made it clear that Harden's efforts are not going to fly, especially in Philly. Smith told the Sixers star that the partying is going to need to stop, at least when it comes to losses against teams that he needs to be impressive against.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"I know this city," Smith said. "When you played like you played the other night, you cannot be seen out partying that night like it meant no big deal to you." This has always been a bit of a trend for Harden, dating back to his days with the Houston Rockets. Having said that, the behavior should not be surprising, at this point.

Hopefully, Harden hears this advice and adjusts, moving forward. The Sixers fanbase is looking for some hope, and Harden is supposed to be the guy who helps propel Joel Embiid and company to a deep playoff run.