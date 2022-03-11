James Harden had a big game last night as the Sixers took on his former team, the Brooklyn Nets. In the end, Harden was not able to live up to the moment as he had a horrible shooting game, all while the Nets ended up blowing out the Sixers by 29 points. It was a pretty horrific showing from Harden, although, in typical James Harden fashion, he was able to move on quickly.

This is all because of the fact that Lil Baby and Travis Scott were at the game. Lil Baby is best friends with Harden, all while Travis developed a relationship with Harden while the beard was playing for the Houston Rockets.

As you can see in the clip below from TMZ, Harden, Baby, and Scott were all having a party at a nightclub in Philly, where there were bottles being popped, and sparklers everywhere. Harden did not look like a man who had just lost an important basketball game, which has sort of been Harden's MO throughout his entire career. Regardless, he was having a good time, which is all that really matters, we guess.

Hopefully, for Harden and the Sixers, they are able to bounce back from this and show the world that they can still be an incredible basketball team down the stretch.

