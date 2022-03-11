James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers was terrible last night as he shot 3-17 and only scored 11 points in a loss against his former team, the Brooklyn Nets. This was a huge rivalry game that was supposed to set the stage for what the NBA Eastern Conference playoff race could look like once the Conference Finals come around. Instead, it was a game that suggested perhaps the Sixers are not ready for the moment right now.

Harden's big game abilities have been suspect over the years, especially since Harden can't seem to keep it together in the playoffs. This trend led to a deep discussion on Undisputed today, where Skip Bayless answered just how much he trusts Harden in the postseason. As you will see, his answer was pretty humorous.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Simply put, Bayless does not think that highly of Harden as on a scale of 1-10 in terms of trustworthiness, Bayless gave the Sixers superstar an abysmal 1. Shannon Sharpe had given Harden a 7, which is definitely generous given his lack of playoff success. Bayless on the other hand was not having any of that this morning as he made sure to give a scathing critique of what Harden has done since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder all those years ago.

Harden still has time to prove everyone wrong this season, however, last night was certainly not an example of him turning the tides. Hopefully, he can pull it together once the truly important games come his way.