Stephen A. Smith is the biggest Dallas Cowboys hater on the planet which means Sunday was a pretty great day for the First Take host. The Dallas Cowboys had a playoff spot on the line and ended up missing out despite a huge win over the Washington Redskins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants which propelled them to an NFC East victory over a Cowboys team that was supposedly destined for greatness. Smith has been harsh on the Cowboys all season and yesterday he took one last opportunity to rip on the team.

As you can see in the clip below, Smith stands in front of his Christmas tree where he begins to berate the team for missing the playoffs. Smith playfully wished Cowboys fans a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year which certainly came across as sarcastic.

The Philadelphia Eagles will now have to play the Seattle Seahawks which won't be an easy task. Both teams are struggling with injuries and won't be at full strength come next weekend. Even if the Cowboys had made the playoffs, their chances of making it far wouldn't have been very good. Either way, Smith got what he wanted and in turn, we got some great trolling out of it.