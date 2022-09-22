Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be facing a one-year suspension for having a relationship with a Celtics staff member. This goes against the rules of the organization, and it is especially embarrassing for Udoka as he is currently in a long-term relationship with Nia Long. His infidelity has been a trending topic on social media, and it feels like it will take Udoka a long time to live this down.

As you can imagine, all of the big shows are covering this news, including First Take, which is hosted by the hilarious Stephen A. Smith. Smith had some interesting comments about the news today, and as you will see, he even took some shots at the Celtics here.

For starters, Smith does believe that Udoka is in the wrong and that when you break organizational policy, you must be held accountable. With that being said, Smith noted that this is something that happens within every single organization.

Smith then went on to give the Celtics grief for making this story public. In Stephen A's mind, this should only have been made public if they planned on firing Udoka. Since that is not the case, Smith thinks the Celtics should have just said that he was taking a leave of absence.

This is one of those stories that continues to get new updates, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news pertaining to Udoka's current situation.