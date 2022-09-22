Ime Udoka is currently the biggest story in the entire NBA right now due to his relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member. These types of relationships are against the rules, and last night, it was revealed that Udoka would face significant punishment. Meanwhile, Udoka is currently being roasted on Twitter as this news revealed how he was cheating on his long-time partner, Nia Long.

The public ridicule has been quite substantial, although the professional ramifications of this incident are extremely heavy. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Udoka will face a full-season suspension for his conduct. These workplace relationships are forbidden by most teams, and while the relationship was consensual, Udoka is now facing big consequences.

This is not good news for the Celtics who flourished under Udoka's leadership last season. Now, the team will be using assistant coach Joe Mazzulla as their interim bench boss. It is not an ideal situation for either side, and it leads us to wonder whether or not Udoka might try to appeal the suspension with the league if such an appeal is even possible.

Udoka's situation with the Celtics is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.