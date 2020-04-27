Steph Curry is one of the greatest shooters of all time and depending on who you ask, he may already be the best who has ever lived. With that being said, most players who are superstars tend to have their own signature shoes and Curry is no exception to that rule. The Golden State Warriors star is currently signed to Under Armour and this past year he released the UA Curry 7 which already has a ton of dope colorways.

After dropping a Dub Nation colorway a few months ago, Curry is back with an alternate Warriors offering that will surely appeal to all of the Bay Area fans out there. As you can see from the image below, the shoe has a white base while blue is placed near the top of the cuff, and yellow is found on the midsole and back heel tab. Overall, it's a very clean colorway that is the perfect collector's item for a Warriors fan who wants something to match their memorabilia.

If you are looking to cop these, they will be available as of Friday, May 1st for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping.