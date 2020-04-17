Steph Curry has been one of the most dominant shooters in the entire history of the NBA so it only makes sense that he would have his very own signature shoe. Ever since being signed to Under Armour, Curry has come through with some pretty interesting silhouettes that always have sneaker lovers and ballplayers at odds. Regardless, there is no denying that Curry's influence is palpable and when he puts his name on something, it typically sells quite well.

Over the past few months, Under Armour has been slowly unveiling new colorways of the Curry 7 and recently, a brand new model was unveiled. This offering is simply called "Black/Gold" and as one can imagine, it certainly lives up to its name. Most of the upper is made with black materials while the side stripe and tongue are a vibrant shade of gold. Meanwhile, the midsole is black with the same shade of gold speckled throughout. An icy blue outsole is then added to it all to create some contrast.

For those living overseas, these are coming out on Saturday, April 25th for $150 USD. A release date for North America hasn't been confirmed but it should be happening in the next few weeks.