Steph Curry is one of the best players in the league right now, and when all is said and done, he will be the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he has his very own signature shoe. His Under Armour models continue to improve, and this season, he will be delivering the Under Armour Curry Flow 9 to the world. This is a sneaker that his fans have been waiting for, and UA certainly isn't going to disappoint.

As you can see in these new images below, the shoe is set to debut with a seven-shoe collaboration with Sesame Street. These kicks will pay homage to the show's various characters, and as Curry explained, it's a way to get the kids engaged with sneakers and basketball gear. There are some dope offerings that are on the way, and as you can tell, the silhouette itself is sleek and low to the ground.

The very first colorways to drop will be the "Big Game" and "Count It" offerings, which will sell for $160 USD. The release date has been set for November 19th, with pairs reaching stockists and the Under Armour website. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Under Armour

