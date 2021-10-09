LeBron James is heading into his 19th season in the NBA, and fans are eager to see what he is able to do. The Lakers have the pieces for him to win another title, although it remains to be seen whether or not they can pull it off. Regardless, LeBron is widely respected around the league, and his peers are well aware of just how impressive his longevity is. You never know how long a player is going to last, although it is certainly rare for a player to be so good at the age of 36.

Last night, the Lakers played the Golden State Warriors in the preseason, which prompted Curry to speak out on LeBron's success. As he explained to ESPN, LeBron's staying power is simply incredible, and he has effectively become the blueprint for other superstars.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“He set the standard for that,” Curry said. “Let’s keep it real — what is he, in his 18th year? Nine straight Finals, all the things that he’s accomplished. You have a vision of sustaining your prime for as long as you can, kind of reimagining what that looks like. So you know the work that goes into it, the intentionality, especially in the offseasons, especially how you take care of your body, your mind. Balance on court, off court.”

Curry is starting to get up there in age, and there is no doubt that he will be looking to enjoy the same kind of long-term success. If you're a Warriors fan, you can't help but home that's exactly what happens.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

