LeBron James is one of the best players on the planet and going into his 19th season, he is looking to capture his fifth NBA title. Another championship would give him the same total as players like Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, which is certainly impressive company. Helping him on this journey is a stacked Lakers squad that also contains the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

This new Big Three is expected to do big things this season and during Lakers media day, LeBron made sure to crown the trio with a new nickname. As you can see in the post below, LeBron has dubbed themselves as "360" which reads out their numbers if you line up Davis, LeBron, and Russ in a row. It's a clever nickname that will certainly get quite a bit of play as the season goes on.

As for LeBron himself, he seems more than ready for the challenge ahead. Even in his 19th season, LeBron appears to be in some of the best shape of his life, and he is determined to continue his dominance in the league. Not to mention, the Lakers are fully healthy coming into the year which means there is a good chance they can attain the top spot in the conference from the jump.

Of course, a lot can happen throughout the course of a season, although for now, this Lakers team looks just as good as they were the year they won the title.