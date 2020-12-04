Steph Curry is one of the biggest names in the entire world of sports and coming into this upcoming NBA season, many are expecting Curry to play some MVP-caliber basketball. He has certainly expanded his brand over the past few weeks, especially with his new Curry Brand which is an extension of Under Armour. Curry has officially become the Michael Jordan of Under Armour and his first Curry Brand release is on the horizon as the Under Armour Curry 8 Flow was released today.

In the official images below, you can see the very first colorway which will be a basic black and white model. The upper is constructed with two layers of mesh which will help with breathability while also facilitating movement. This sneaker also contains the new UA Flow midsole technology which offers up a spongy foam that will give added bounce to the athlete. It's a technology that has taken three years to develop and Under Armour is looking to change the game with it.

For those looking to get their hands on a pair of the new UA Curry 8 Flow, you will be able to do so as of Friday, December 11th for $160 USD. Let us know what you think of this new signature shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Under Armour

