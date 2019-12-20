If you saw "Steph Curry" trending on social media today and thought the Golden State Warriors had released new information about his hand injury or his potential return to the court, you were in for a rude awakening.

A series of nude photos allegedly of Steph surfaced online Friday morning, which resulted in a whole mess of jokes, but Curry's agent says it's all just a big hoax and that it's "absolutely" not the two-time NBA MVP. Furthermore, Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a team source said, "Of course it's not him."

We're sure the Warriors will be asked about the situation prior to Friday night's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but there's no guarantee that Curry will even be with the team as he recently underwent a second surgery on his fractured left hand. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier this month that Curry will be reevaluated in February.

The six-time All Star has only played in four games this season, and the Warriors are 5-24 as a result, but Curry has no intentions of sitting out the entire year.