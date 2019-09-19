Steph Curry is one of the most recognizable faces and names in the entire NBA and has been dominating the league for quite some time now. When all is said and done, he will probably go down as one of the best shooters of all-time and with three championships under his belt, he is guaranteed to make the Hall of Fame. While Curry is incredibly talented in his respective field, there is no denying that he could use some work when it comes to his rapping abilities.

Curry was out and about at his annual charity golf tournament this past week and at one point, there was a bit of a pause in the proceedings. That's when he decided to pick up a microphone and started to lay down some bars. Some of his lines were specific to golf as he said: “I don’t know where this ball is goin’, and I’m sure not good at flowin.'”

The Warriors superstar sure was right about not being very good at flowing but considering rap isn't exactly his day job, we forgive him.

Curry and the Warriors will have a lot on their plate this season as many believe they won't be nearly as good as they have been over the past five seasons. He seems determined to prove people wrong which means the rest of the league needs to watch out for some scintillating three-pointers.

Hopefully, he continues to play better than he raps.