Drake has received some pretty significant criticism for his behavior at Toronto Raptors games while they've been making their historic run in the NBA Playoffs. The Canadian rapper can usually be seen taunting members of the opposition all while giving his team's head coach a shoulder rub. At the end of the day, Drake's antics are nothing new and they should be applauded, not scolded. Drake is showing out for his city and considering everything that franchise has been through, it's good to see.

On Thursday, the Raptors will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and Drake will surely be in his usual spot courtside. Heading into Thursday's game, Warriors star Steph Curry was asked by the media about Drake's fandom and as it turns out, the three-time champion doesn't seem to mind it.

"It's a bit entertaining," Curry said according to Complex. "It's a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. But at the end of the day, he's having fun. You can't hate on nobody having fun."

Curry also spoke out Toronto and how incredible it is for the city that they've made it to the Finals. Of course, Steph's father Dell Curry played for the Raptors in the early 2000s.

"The city was going crazy. It looked like they had won the championship already," Curry explained. "There's a lot of passion up there for the game of basketball, for the Raptors, and you can tell how much it meant."