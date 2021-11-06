Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have struggled over the past two years in the absence of Klay Thompson. Now, however, things have changed as Curry and the Warriors are 7-1 to start the season. Many analysts believe the Warriors are going to win it all this year, especially now that they have Thompson coming back in time for the Holiday season. It's a great time to be a Dubs fan, and last night proved to be quite fruitful for the team.

They blew out the New Orleans Pelicans by 40 points and once again, Curry was on fire. It was the type of game that had Warriors fans planning the parade, and Curry was just as excited. After the game, Curry told ESPN that the team is filled with amazing players and that at the end of the day, he's not all that surprised by the team's success.

"We got guys that understand basketball, understand how to play," Curry said. "There's always good intentions with what we're trying to do even if it doesn't necessarily work out. ... We're all trying to do the right things and understand the philosophy of how we've got to create shots. And then obviously defensively, our principles that we need to rely on every night. So the record's great. It's eight games in, a lot of season left, but the way that we're succeeding and the way that we're kind of opening up games, just putting good stretches of basketball together, I'm not surprised at all."

Curry seems to be a real MVP candidate this year, and if the Warriors keep up this pace, there is no reason why they can't contend for a championship at the end of the year.

