Over the last two years, the Golden State Warriors have struggled at times due to injuries to key players. For instance, in 2020, the Warriors were dead last in the entire league, while in 2021, they missed the playoffs after a loss in the play-in round. Now, they are expecting to get Klay Thompson back soon, all while superstar Steph Curry is making an early MVP case in the first three games of the NBA season.

Last night, the Warriors went up against the Sacramento Kings and won, which now gives them a 3-0 record on the season. The Warriors are right at the top of the Western Conference standings, and once they get Klay back, there is reason to believe they will only get better.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to reporter Mark Haynes, Curry spoke about this team's hot start, to the media, and as you can see, the Warriors star is cautiously optimistic. He knows the team can improve, and he's determined to get them to where they need to go.

"We know we have a lot of things that we can sharpen up, like every team in the league," Curry said. "But we have the capability to do it. Most teams kind of trick themselves a little bit. I really feel like we have that capability to take productive strives every game."

With the Warriors at 3-0, the rest of the league has been put on notice, and it will be interesting to see which teams respond, and which ones crumble under the pressure.