Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been staples of Oakland over the last decade, especially when you consider how they have made it to five straight NBA Finals. Next season though, the Warriors will be moving out of Oracle Arena in Oakland and will set up shop in the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans in Oakland are pretty sad about the move and as you can imagine, so is Curry. During a recent episode of his Facebook Watch series, Stephen vs. The Game, Curry talked about the move and what it's going to feel like.

“It’s a difficult conversation in terms of uprooting the team and moving to San Francisco because this is what we call home now,” Curry explained. “It’s going to be an emotional ride I think for me especially because I’ve been here, this will be my 10th year and all have been in Oracle arena in Oakland… the City was behind us when we were a terrible team. We would go into the Oracle arena and it would be loud and crazy and just passionate fans that knew what they were talking about.”

The Warriors will be in for an interesting season as they aren't projected to repeat their success of the last few seasons. With this in mind, perhaps the Chase Center crowd won't get to experience the same glory as the fans in Oakland.