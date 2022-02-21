Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry dropped 50 points in the NBA All-Star Game, Sunday night, leading Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory over Team Durant at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Curry's 50-point are just two points shy of the All-Star Game record, which was set by Anthony Davis in 2017.

While he didn't reach the points record, he did set a new record for three-pointers. The three-time NBA champion finished with 16 triples. Paul George held the previous record with nine three-pointers back in the 2016 All-Star Game.



Jason Miller / Getty Images

For his performance, Curry was named the 2022 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. This was the 33-year-old's first time winning the award in his eight All-Star team selections. While he hadn't won All-Star MVP, Curry has taken home two regular-season MVPs, once in 2015 and again in 2016.

Curry is currently averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 37.9 percent from behind the arch.

With the victory, Sunday, Team LeBron has improved to 5-0 in the All-Star Game, since the league adopted the new style of team format in 2018. In years prior, players would be divided by Eastern and Western Conferences.

Check out some highlights from Curry's performance below.

