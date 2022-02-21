Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green discussed the recent blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade during All-Star Weekend, revealing that he believes the Brooklyn Nets got the better end of the deal.

Green says that the result doesn't stem from just Simmons or Harden, but instead the value Seth Curry provides Brooklyn.



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

"Even bigger than the picks for me was Seth Curry," Green explained, according to Sixers Wire. "I just didn’t think Philly would be trading Seth Curry. Especially the way James Harden plays, you’ve seen shooters around him that can catch and knock the shot down and with Joel Embiid, I mean, you always want to pair a big man with a shooter just in case they’re trying to double team, you can’t help on Seth Curry. So that takes one guy out of the picture and so with them putting that team together, I was really shocked that they gave up Seth Curry."

Curry is currently averaging 15.0 points per game and is hitting 40-percent of his threes.

While selected to the All-Star team, don't expect Green to participate on Sunday night. He's currently recovering from injury and has been replaced by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

[Via]