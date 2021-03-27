Draymond Green is one of those athletes who aren't afraid to say exactly how they feel. If there is something at the top of Green's mind, he is going to come out and say it. We've seen this play out numerous times over the last few years and as of late, Green has made sure to give fans and the media plenty of soundbites that they will come to appreciate.

During the Warriors' dynasty run from 2015 to 2019, Green was considered to be one of the best defenders out there. Recently, Green was on the "Dubs Talk" podcast where he was asked who the best defender in the NBA is. This led to a classic Green response in which he claimed he is the greatest of all-time.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game,” Green said. This is definitely a bold claim but we would expect nothing less from the Dubs superstar. When you've accomplished as much as Green, you earn the right to make these kinds of proclamations, even if they are going to annoy the fans to no end.

There are certainly some great defenders who have played in the NBA, and Green is up there. Whether or not he is the best is up to his peers, and those who played the game before him. As for the fans, well, we're sure there are some who will disagree.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images