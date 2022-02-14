Steph Curry is easily the best shooter in the history of the NBA. He has the record for most three-pointers ever made, and at this point, it is clear that he will hold the record for at least another half a century. Curry continues to add to his totals and with at least five more solid years of NBA basketball in the tank, fans should expect Curry to hit the 4,000 three-pointers made mark by the end of his storied career.

Unfortunately, Curry's run and gun style has rubbed many purists the wrong way. He has ushered in the three-point era, and some believe it has ruined the game as players are taking worse shots than ever before.

Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

During an episode of the Knuckleheads podcast, Curry addressed these concerns, noting that he simply does not care. He also made the valiant point that he never told people to play like him, and that it's not his problem if some players are shooting above their capabilities.

“I’m gonna use this moment to get on my soapbox," Curry began. "Stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips of people taking bad shots telling me I ruined the game. I did not tell y’all to shoot that shot. I did not say, 'Shoot that shot.'"

Curry certainly makes an interesting point here. Other players are emulating Curry, however, it's not like Curry is putting a gun to anyone's head, telling them they have to play like that. He is simply an influential player who plays the game at a higher level than 99 percent of the other guys in the league.