Steph Curry is the greatest shooter to ever step on a basketball court. Curry still has about five to seven years left in the NBA, and he already has the most three-pointers of all time. Back in December, Curry ended up surpassing Ray Allen's longstanding record, and it was a huge and historic moment for the NBA. After all, these kinds of records immediately earn a player a spot in the Hall Of Fame, and there is no denying that Curry is a legend of the game who ultimately changed the sport, for better or for worse.

Recently, Curry got to sit down with Shams Charania of The Athletic, where he talked about breaking the record and how it made him feel. As you will see in the quote below, Curry is still emotional about the whole thing, and it is still something he actively thinks about. Not to mention, he feels good about constantly adding to the record whenever he hits a three.

"It’s weird because I’m still feeling the emotions of that," Curry said."It was so emotional with the lead-up and all of that. It’s nice to have that weight off my shoulder and just enjoy the way that I play the game. Every 3 that I make now is a new record, which is kind of funny, but I still have a lot of gratitude for all the people that celebrated it with me."

Curry and the Warriors have a lot to be excited about this year, as they are at the top of the Western Conference standings. Klay Thompson is also back in the lineup, and this team looks poised to win another NBA title after two years of disappointment.

