Steph Curry's wife Ayesha recently opened a new International Smoke restaurant in Del Mar, California, marking the restaurant's fourth location with others situated in Aventura, Florida, Houston, Texas and San Francisco.

In celebration of the opening of the Del Mar location, Ayesha was seen playfully Milly Rocking in front of Steph and others inside the restaurant. If it were anyone else, the act likely would have flown under the radar, but because it was Ayesha in the video, twitter trolls quickly assembled to criticize her dance moves.

For instance, one commenter posted: "she really milly rock like missionary her favorite position." Another added, "When do we get to stop watching this lady? Curry look like he’s at church and ready to leave?" And let's not forget this one, "Ayesha Curry should go to jail for dancing like that… man flat out.”

Ayesha's supporters responded to the viral video as well, including her husband Steph, who posted the following on his IG story:

“Slow news day today, I see, huh? Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening. And we’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens."

Check out all of the footage below.