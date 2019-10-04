The Golden State Warriors will have a new look this season, but their backcourt will still feature the same old, lethal shooting capabilities.

During the team's recent practice session, Stephen Curry's and D'Angelo Russell's silky smooth jumpers were on full display as the two All Star guards traded corner threes without missing a beat. Not only were they draining every shot but the ball was barely touching the rim on their way down.

During a recent interview with HoopsHype, Russell envisioned what it will be like when Klay Thompson returns from his injury to form a three-headed monster of a backcourt.

"I think it's like a video game. You got three guys who can shoot the three at a high clip," Russell described to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. "I think that's really exciting for the fans. Threes are obviously worth more than twos at the end of the day, so I think it gives us an opportunity to win. I'm so excited, and I think we're going to bring a lot of excitement [to the fans]."

Golden State will open the 2019-20 season on October 24, as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at their new arena in San Francisco.