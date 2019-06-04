In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers did the unthinkable as they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors to win the championship. The Warriors were deemed as chokers for allowing the Cavs to come back in such a fashion and at the forefront of the criticism was Steph Curry. Since that loss, the Warriors added Kevin Durant and have won two straight championships, although the sting of the 2016 loss still looms like a cloud over Oakland.

In a recent interview, Curry went in-depth about the last 53 seconds of the pivotal game 7 and his poor shot selection which ultimately let the Cavaliers cruise to a victory.

"I'm like, 'I just need a little space' -- and that's where I started to rush," Curry told ESPN's, Jackie McMullan. "I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Kevin Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship, instead of me going for the hero shot, which I felt like I could make. 'That was a shot where I was not under control. And it cost us a championship."

Love took to Twitter to throw a little bit of shade Curry's way, showing the Warriors point guard that he still looks back on that series fondly.

Curry shouldn't feel too bad though. The Warriors absolutely destroyed the Cavaliers in the three other Finals series they played so that should soften the blow at least a little bit.

