After losing a significant crop of players in the offseason, not many people were giving the Golden State Warriors a shot at being particularly good this season. These predictions were all but confirmed in the first two games as they got blown out by the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Monday night, the Warriors were able to change their fortunes as they took on the struggling New Orleans Pelicans. In the end, the Warriors came out on top and picked up their first win of the season.

Following the game, Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell were particularly giddy about the win and were seen prancing around the hallways before heading back to the locker room. Locked together by arms, they jumped up and down in excitement that would make you think they had just won the championship.

Their reactions to the win can mostly be chalked up to the fact they're probably happy to get that first win off of their backs. The team has been struggling for the most part and its good to feel like you know how to win again. Regardless, fans seemed to be a little put off by the celebration as it seems to be a little bit much.

Perhaps if it was any other team than the Warriors, fans would have a bit more sympathy.