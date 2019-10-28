Heading into this season, it was pretty obvious that the Golden State Warriors were going to look like a shell of their former selves. With multiple players injured or simply leaving the franchise, it was clear that they weren't destined for greatness. Despite this, many felt like the team was still good enough to make the playoffs and least give teams a run for their money every single night. Through two games, this has not been the case whatsoever.

In the first game, the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 141-122. On Sunday afternoon, they got shellshocked by the Oklahoma City Thunder who defeated them convincingly, 120-92. After the game, Draymond Green had some harsh words for his team as they got blown out, once again.

"I would like to see us play harder," Green said. "But the reality is, we fucking suck right now."

Green's evaluation of his own team is quite harsh although he seems to have a point. Steph Curry hasn't been able to carry the offense like he would prefer to, while D'Angelo Russell has looked shaky at times during his first few outings with the franchise. If the team wants any chance at making the playoffs, they'll need to be a lot better.

Getting Klay Thompson back would certainly help as well.