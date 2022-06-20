Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors came through with a huge victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. This was one of the biggest triumphs of Steph Curry's entire career, especially since he was able to show people that he is deserving of a Finals MVP. Now, the greatest shooter of all time has four titles to his name which is extremely impressive given the talent pool in the NBA today.

After his big win on Thursday night, Curry got to speak to none other than former President Barack Obama, who called him while the team was still on the court. The two have developed a friendship, and it's clear that the call took Curry a bit by surprise. With the cameras on him, Curry even had to avoid saying how he really felt.

Elsa/Getty Images

“Thank you so much, man. You know, from the last time I saw you, just how far away this actually felt. Man, this was special. This was special, I appreciate you,” Curry said. “I wish I could say that! I wish I could say that on TV! Aw, man. Absolutely, what they gonna say now? Nothing. All they could say is it’s golf season."

Now, the Warriors will get to take part in their parade which will definitely be huge for the city of San Francisco. Parades are always a lot of fun and given the circumstances, we're sure the Warriors are about to turn up.