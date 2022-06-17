Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors received quite a bit of slander over the last couple of years while Klay Thompson was out with an injury. They missed the playoffs twice and some felt that the dynasty was over. However, this season, the Warriors stormed back and had a solid regular season that had people believing in them as title threats again.

Last night, the Warriors blew the Boston Celtics off of the court in their own building. Curry dropped 34 points in the win and it was clear that he was the best player on the court. The performance sealed his fourth NBA title, and another big milestone to boot.

Of course, people have been waiting on Curry to win an NBA Finals MVP, and that is exactly what he did. It was a magnificent achievement for a player who has pretty well accomplished everything. After the game, Curry took to Twitter where he said "Night Night" while posing with his trophies. He also spoke to ESPN about the win and what it means to him.

"This one is definitely different because of the three years of baggage we carried coming out of that Game 6 in 2019," Curry said. "I can say it now, I don't know how many teams could carry that as long as we have with the expectations of comparing us now to teams of past and make it to the mountaintop again."

This win cements the Warriors as one of the best dynasties of all time. Heading into next year, they are the favorites to win it all again and it is hard to bet against them.

