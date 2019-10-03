Stefon Diggs has Minnesota Vikings fans on the edge of their seats right now as rumors are swirling that he wants off of the team. Diggs has been exhibiting some bizarre behavior on social media and with his quarterback Kirk Cousins receiving a ton of scrutiny for his lackluster play, fans have deduced that he wants to be traded. The wide receiver has not expressed this directly although some reports say the writing is already on the wall.

The Vikings are adamant about not wanting to trade Diggs which makes sense when you consider just how important he is to the team. Diggs' situation is very similar to what is going on in Jacksonville with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While a Diggs trade doesn't appear likely anytime soon, that hasn't stopped the internet from making some hilarious memes at the expense of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick has been known to get his hands on all of the league's best talent even when it seems like the team can't get any better. Diggs on the Patriots would be a worst-case scenario for the vast majority of football fans and if it happens, you can be sure a ton of memers will be seeing: "we told you so."