Michael K. Williams' passing was a huge tragedy this past week and many are looking for ways to honor his memory and legacy. The actor played a bunch of phenomenal characters throughout his career and he was looked at as a man who did so much for those around him. His loss is something that will take a long time to get over, and we wish his family nothing but the best during these difficult times.

Perhaps Williams' most iconic role was on the TV show The Wire where he truly made a name for himself. The show and his character have lived on for years and now, they are both being honored by NFL star Stefon Diggs who teamed up with sneaker customizer Mache for a pair of cleats that have various references to The Wire.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As you can see in the Instagram post below, the cleats are mostly white all while The Wire is written in big font. From there, most of the main characters from the show are placed on the sides, which creates a unique look that acts as the perfect tribute to the cast, and Michael K. Williams specifically.

Diggs and the Bills are currently playing a match against the Pittsburgh Steelers and despite being far from the camera, the cleats are still very noticeable on TV. Hopefully, Diggs frames these after the game and keeps them forever as that will make quite the addition to any trophy case.