Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now and he is known for producing plenty of flashy plays and big moments. He had a huge year with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and moving forward, things can only go up from here. Diggs is one of those players who is amassing a ton of fame and he is the perfect player to align with if you are a brand that wants to do big things in the NFL world.

Well, Jordan Brand has taken full notice of what Diggs is up to. In fact, they recently announced that they have signed Diggs to an endorsement deal, which means you will see him in plenty of Jordan Brand clothes, very soon.

“It’s a little bit unreal, coming from where I come from—âââââââwhere people have been lining up for Jordans or camping out for them overnight...I even did it myself when I was younger,” Diggs said. “This is both unreal and surreal, to be a part of a successful brand that everybody knows and respects. Jordan Brand has an elite group of athletes. Everyone plays at a high level...I’ll never forget the moment I got the call.”

Jordan Brand has been making a push for the NFL as of late and Diggs is an example of that. While no one knows for sure what this new endorsement will entail, it's clear that Diggs is getting paid handsomely.

