As many continue to process the sudden and tragic death of actor Michael K. Williams,Joe Budden recently opened up about the relationship he shared with the late star, revealing never-before-heard details during a new episode of the Joe Budden podcast.

According to Budden, his and Williams's relationship originated in church during a turbulent period in both their lives. The private nature of their situation is likely the reason Budden and Williams never spoke publicly about their connection.

"I was f--ked up in '09," Joe began. "My mom was going to church. She did what any mom would do she said come to church. I see Michael K. Williams, but that don't tell me nothing. [...] Some type of way through the grace of God, now we have after meetings after church. It was a select chosen few of us that was dying. We shared sh-t in there that we probably don't share nowhere."

Without divulging specific details, Joe went on to explain that he related with Williams through a mutual pain.

"I'm sitting there and I'm like, 'oh sh-t, we understand each other on a deeper level,'" he said as he began to tear up. "He was in pain and I seem to have an ability to be able to spot that guy in a f--king crowd. I fell in love with Mike in them meetings, man."

Williams passed away on September 6th at the age of 54 of a suspected drug overdose. His sister, Compton city councilwoman Michelle Chambers, spoke on his battle of addiction shortly after his death.

“Addiction takes over your mind,” she wrote in a statement. “There are going to be times when you are going to fall off but get back up again. Mike would say, ‘get back up again.’ Try again, you got this.”