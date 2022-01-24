Last night, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs engaged in what could have been the greatest game in the history of the NFL. In the last two minutes of the game, the score was 26-21 for the Chiefs. Eventually, the score became 29-26 for the Bills, then 33-29 for the Chiefs, then 36-33 for the Bills, and then 36-36 in overtime. Eventually, the Chiefs got the ball first in the extra frame, and they immediately took advantage by scoring a quick TD that ended the game.

While the match itself was fantastic, there was quite a bit of action in between. For instance, Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills acted as a security guard last night when a Chiefs fan decided to storm the field in a Travis Kelce jersey.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Diggs was quick to react as the fan tried to run in between the huddles. Diggs ran towards the fan and lunged at him which knocked the patron backward. He tried to get up quickly but security was able to intervene. Eventually, the fan was restrained and taken off of the field, never to be heard from again, at least during the game.

Unfortunately, this did not help the Bills win the game, however, it did add some extra entertainment to a game that was easily one of the best we will ever see for quite some time.