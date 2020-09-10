Stefflon Don Delivers Big Banger With "Move"

Stefflon Don is two years removed from her album Secure, though she hasn't been inactive in the slightest. The UK rapper had 2019 on smash with her feature on Wiley's "Boasty" ft. Idris Elba and Sean Paul, and also had a collab with fellow Quality Control artist Lil Baby. As she's kept fans waiting for the release of her next project, she's back with a brand new heater for the streets.

Perhaps an album is on the way, after all, though Stefflon Don hasn't necessarily announced a full body of work yet. Instead, she unleashed her brand new single, "Move" earlier today. Her latest single taps into her Jamaican roots with a heavy dancehall and ragga influence while still flexing her bars. She storms through, making her presence on her first solo offering of the year.

Peep Stefflon's new offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got these hoes up like a ponytail

They don't like me but I still wish 'em well

I ain't perfect but I promise I won't do you wrong

Loyalty before dishonor, and my money long





