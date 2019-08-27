Stefflon Don and Burna Boy have been both seeing a lot of success in recent times. The two revealed that they were dating at the top of the year and have been going strong ever since. They even have an Instagram fan account dedicated to their relationship. Unfortunately, when you have that many eyes on your relationship, there is a chance rumors might spread. Stefflon Don and Burna Boy experienced that first hand within the past 24 hours. Reports emerged claiming that the African Giant artist dumped Stefflon for his ex-girlfriend who is a popular Nollywood actress.

Stefflon Don put those rumors to rest on Instagram earlier today. After the reports emerged, along with a video of Burna Boy hanging out with his ex, the "Hurtin Me" rapper hit Instagram to dispel the footage as "old." Unfortunately, that didn't de-escalate the wildfire of rumors that spread across Instagram and Twitter already. Later on, Stefflon took to Instagram to share a screenshot of herself and Burna Boy on Facetime.

Rumors first started floating around that the two may have called it quits last week. Stefflon Don seemingly deleted all the pictures her Instagram page of any photos of her and Burna Boy. Although, clearly, even those speculations were far off from the truth. Well, if you had any hopes that Stefflon Don was single, sorry to be the bearer of bad news.