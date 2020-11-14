mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

StaySolidRocky Returns With Ethereal New Single "Out Da Oven"

Alexander Cole
November 14, 2020 11:10
16 Views
00
0
Image via StaySolidRockyImage via StaySolidRocky
Image via StaySolidRocky

Out Da Oven
StaySolidRocky

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

StaySolidRocky continues to prove himself as an artist to watch.


When StaySolidRocky dropped "Party Girl," he ended up with a huge hit on his hands, and since that time, he has been steadily dropping new music and getting his fans prepared for what is to come. His tracks always have a unique vibe to them and on his most recent effort, "Out Da Oven," this assessment certainly maintains its relevance.

Production-wise, we get an ethereal sounding beat that complements StaySolidRocky's high-pitched flows, nicely. The artist delivers some menacing lyrics at times as he shows his audience and his foes that he means business, regardless of his current or past status.

It's yet another solid effort from the artist and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You broke my heart and I ain't even knew I seen it comin', uh
I cut 'em off, I'm not involved, I leave 'em bloody, uh
They fold on me, I kill 'em all and that's for nothin', uh
I swear to God I'm goin' hard, bitch, I'ma buss it, yeah

StaySolidRocky
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  16
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
StaySolidRocky Out Da Oven new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS StaySolidRocky Returns With Ethereal New Single "Out Da Oven"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject