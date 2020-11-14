StaySolidRocky Returns With Ethereal New Single "Out Da Oven"

When StaySolidRocky dropped "Party Girl," he ended up with a huge hit on his hands, and since that time, he has been steadily dropping new music and getting his fans prepared for what is to come. His tracks always have a unique vibe to them and on his most recent effort, "Out Da Oven," this assessment certainly maintains its relevance.

Production-wise, we get an ethereal sounding beat that complements StaySolidRocky's high-pitched flows, nicely. The artist delivers some menacing lyrics at times as he shows his audience and his foes that he means business, regardless of his current or past status.

It's yet another solid effort from the artist and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You broke my heart and I ain't even knew I seen it comin', uh

I cut 'em off, I'm not involved, I leave 'em bloody, uh

They fold on me, I kill 'em all and that's for nothin', uh

I swear to God I'm goin' hard, bitch, I'ma buss it, yeah