Statik Selektah & Termanology Connect For "1982: The Quarantine"

With self-isolation hitting an all-time high, many artists have used the opportunity to get creative and provide for those succumbing to the woes of boredom. Enter Statik Selektah, who recently connected with Termanology to deliver 1982: The Quarantine. Upon unveiling the album, the prolific producer confirmed that the ten-track effort was the product of a whirlwind day in Harley Harl's House Of Hits, where all songs were produced, mixed, & recorded live on March 14th.

Featuring songs like the appropriately titled "Pandemic" and "This Too Shall Pass," the project has guest appearances from CJ FLy, Lil Fame (of M.O.P), Kota The Friend, Allan Kingdom, Stat Diddy, Grafh, Hailie Supreme, and more. For the most part, however, the bars are admirably handled by Termanology, himself no stranger to the soulful samples of Statik Selektah. On that note, The Quarantine continues to bolster the narrative that Statik is among the most consistent beatmakers in the game, a title made all the more secure considering this latest time-crunch.

Should you find yourself suffering some of the more immediate effects of a lengthy self-quarantine, consider adding this latest project to your rotation. If only to see what a few artists can whip up in a twenty-four hour period. How is your isolation treating you?