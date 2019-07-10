Do you remember when Starbucks launched the ultra-sugary Unicorn Frappuccino? We've been trying to forget all about that too after we damn-near clogged our arteries from one sip. The Seattle-based coffee chain is known to try out different iterations of their famous menu items, crafting limited-edition concoctions for their fans to go crazy over. The Frappuccino is an inherently photogenic beverage. There's no question why influencers around the world race to their nearest Starbucks in the summer to stage photo shoots with a few drinks by the pool. The latest Frap flavour to be formally introduced has been rumoured for a couple of weeks and now, it's finally here.

If ever you've been curious to try out a multicolour beverage that's designed to mimic the flashy designs from Woodstock Festival, you can now head to your neighbourhood Starbucks and ask for the Tie-Dye Frappuccino. The coffee giant announced today that they will start rolling out the Tie-Dye Frap for a limited time only, meaning that it won't be permanently added to the menu. If you like the look of it and you just need to cop one to boost your Instagram likes, you should consider heading over soon. The psychedelic drink is at participating Starbucks locations in North America for only a few days, or until supplies last.

It's not currently listed when the item will be removed from the menu so head to Starbucks as soon as possible to take advantage of the brightest drink available this summer.