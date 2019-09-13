Adidas has done an awesome job taking advantage of cultural phenomenons over the last year or so, ranging from their Dragon Ball Z and Toy Story 4 sneaker collabs to the Marvel super hero-inspired basketball collection and the Game Of Thrones UltraBoost pack.

For their next sneaker crossover, Adidas will be releasing a special edition UltraBoost in honor of "The Rise Of Skywalker."

The kicks feature varying shades of grey throughout the upper, highlighted by splashes of red-orange on the three stripes branding, "UltraBoost" text and heel. The white Boost midsole and heel cap nods to the X-Wing Starfighter, while the Jedi Order symbol sits on the lace dubrae. Additional details include Star Wars' and Adidas logos on the tongue, decorative insoles, and “The Force Will Be With You Always” down the heel tab.

Though a release date has not yet been announced, one would assume the Star Wars UltraBoosts will be available right around December 20 when "The Rise Of Skywalker" hits theaters.

