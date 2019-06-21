In celebration of the highly anticipated fourth and final film in the Toy Story franchise, Adidas has today released a special sneaker collaboration in grade school, pre school and toddler sizes.

Among the kicks in the collection are two UltraBoost 19s inspired by Woody and Buzz Lightyear, as well as a Bo Peep Adidas NMD and a "Forky" Adidas Continental 80 in honor of Toy Story 4's new character. The collab also includes a limited range of Toy Story 4 x Adidas t-shirts.

Check out the purchase links in the tweet embedded below.

One of the special edition UltraBoosts pull on inspiration from Woody's attire, including the yellow and red checkered primeknit and the blue detailing as a nod to the beloved cowboy's jeans. In addition to the overall colorway, the tongue tab reads "Disney Pixar Toy Story 4" while Woody's face can be found on the insole. Although "ANDY" isn't written on the outsole, the gum bottom does lend itself to Wood's cowboy boots.

Similarly, the Buzz Lightyear UltraBoost nods to everyone's favorite Space Ranger, the Buzz Lightyear UltraBoost 19 comes decked out in a white primeknit upper accompanied by hits of laser green, light purple and red, with a picture of Buzz on the insole.