Stalley Unleashes Introspective "Reflection Of Self: Head Trip" Album

Last year, Stalley brought his Tell The Truth: Shame The Devil EP series to completion and now the Ohio-bred emcee has returned to follow up with his latest full-length output, sharing Reflection Of Self: Head Trip. This time around he delivers on nine total tracks, all produced by Jansport J.

“I’ve been getting closer to my fans lately,” Stalley says in a press release. “So, I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters.”

Listen below.