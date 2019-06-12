Stack Bundles' "Library Of A Rockstar: Chapter 1" Arrives On 12 Year Death Anniversary

Today marks 12 years since Far Rockaway, Queens' rapper Stack Bundles was shot and killed in the lobby of his building. Bundles died at the age of 24 and showed the potential of a star in the making. Through his mixtape run and a show-stealing verse on Jim Jones and Lil Wayne's collaboration, "Weatherman," he was on his way to make a major impact in the game. Unfortunately, he was never able to release his debut album.

With today marking the anniversary of his death in 2007, a new mixtape of his has been released titled, Library Of A Rockstar: Chapter 1. The project runs for nineteen tracks with appearances from Bynoe, Zakee, Drastic Measurez, Domination, and Marty Mar.

On a message posted on his Instagram account, it revealed that the new project is meant to hold people over until the release of his album which is reportedly on the way.